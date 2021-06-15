My husband and I have been longtime residents in Lockport. I have been involved in re-opening DeSales Catholic School in 1994, and the re-opening of the Historic Palace Theatre in 2003. I currently serve as the city Alderwoman at Large. Community service is my passion, and I truly want the best for the people who live here in Niagara County.
Mike Benedict is running for County Court Judge. I know Mike and his family well. Mike and his wife have been heavily involved in our community well before he began his campaign for county judge. They frequently attend fundraisers and other events for The Palace, Historic Lockport Mill Race, and the local community market, just to name a few. Mike has coached multiple sports teams for his kids and been involved in many community-driven activities. Mike and his family are undoubtedly invested in our community, and they have been for a long time.
Mike’s accomplishments as a lawyer are impressive, but I’m most impressed by his character. Mike is always present in the moment. He’s engaging, and shows genuine interest in the people around him. It’s refreshing to see someone like Mike run for such an important position in our community.
I am proud to endorse Mike Benedict for Niagara County Court Judge. His extensive experience and great character make him the right choice for our community.
ELLEN SCHRATZ, Lockport
