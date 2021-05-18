I am writing this letter in support of County Court Judge candidate Mike Benedict. County Court is the main criminal court in our entire county. It is the court that handles all complex criminal cases like murder, rape, assault, arson and other felonies. Mike’s experience and qualifications make him well suited to be a criminal court judge. His entire career has been focused on criminal law. He has 17 years experience working in the county court and has handled more than 200 felony hearings. Mike was also selected by former Judge Sara Sheldon to be her confidential law clerk.
On the other hand, Mike’s opponent has no criminal court experience. He brags that he was an intern for the District Attorney's Office while in law school in the mid-1980s. I am sorry, but that is not criminal court experience. He also touts that he was the attorney for the dysfunctional Niagara Falls Water Board. Again, that is not enough to be a criminal court judge. Also, it is my understanding that, because judges must retire at the age of 70, this opponent could not even fulfill his entire term. Why would someone run for criminal court judge when he has no criminal court experience and couldn't serve his entire term? Because it will boost his pension.
Mike Benedict is clearly the only qualified candidate to be our next county court judge. He is doing it for the right reasons and will serve us honorably and proudly.
ANTHONY PUTASKI, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.