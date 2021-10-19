Lately I have the time to stay current on community events and affairs through the newspapers and social media and, frankly, I am scared. Bail reform has our police officers running crazy and crime is out of control. As residents, we do not often have the ability to address the safety and security of our community. But this year, we do! This year we get to elect a criminal court judge.
County court is the main criminal court in our entire county. It is the court that handles all complex criminal cases like murder, rape, assault, arson and other felonies. Mike Benedict is the only candidate that has the experience and qualifications to be our criminal court judge. His entire career has been focused on criminal law. He has 17 years experience working in the county court and has handled over 200 felony hearings. Mike was also selected by former Judge Sara Sheldon to be her confidential law clerk.
On the other hand, Mike’s opponent has no criminal court experience. ... Do we want a judge that has no criminal law experience that is tasked with protecting us? Absolutely not!
On top of that, I am told that, because judges must retire at the age of 70, this opponent cannot even fulfill his entire 10-year term. So why would someone run for our highest county judicial office when he has no criminal court experience and can’t serve his entire term? Because it will boost his pension.
Mike Benedict is clearly the only qualified candidate to be our next county court judge. And he will fulfill his entire term. Mike is running for the right reasons and will serve us honorably and proudly.
ANTHONY PUTASKI, Niagara Falls
