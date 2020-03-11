It has been a pleasure to meet Mike Benedict and his wonderful, young family. Benedict is an attorney running for Niagara County Court Judge. Mike’s character, his calm, genuine demeanor, makes him the best candidate among other qualified candidates. He listened to my concerns in an unrushed manner, focusing on my words rather than who else he might engage with. What struck me is that Mike Benedict is not a “politician.” We need more judges like Mike, who are not politicians. I am going to vote Mike Benedict for Niagara County Court Judge.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
