Over the past few weeks, there has been so much discussion dedicated to the County Court Judge candidate’s qualifications. I wholeheartedly agree that we need a judge that has the right qualifications to serve. But a good judge must also have the right temperament. I am lucky enough to have personal experience and insight regarding the character of Mike Benedict.
Mike has been my neighbor for over ten years. In that time, I have been honored to watch Mike grow as a person and a father. He spends his days, undoubtedly, perfecting his practice of the law. This has to be an exhausting and mentally draining task. Yet, so often, as his work day ends, Mike always makes quality time for his family. He resonates warmth as he plays outside with his kids and the neighborhood children. Mike is endlessly patient and understanding. He clearly has the character and temperament to make an excellent judge.
On Primary Day, I will be voting for Mike Benedict to be our next Niagara County Court Judge. I hope you will too.
MICHAEL BALON, Lockport
