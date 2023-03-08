Even confirmed EV lovers may still harbor some anxieties about the overall environmental impact of these climate-saving gas-free vehicles. The growth in lithium battery recycling technology and facilities should ease their minds, and help other drivers make the leap to fuss-free EVs (“Rochester to host lithium battery recycling plant,” published March 2 in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal).
Reusing lithium batteries instead of digging new lithium carbonate out of the ground means we won’t be invading lands sacred to Native peoples and destroying local ecologies. Those costs needn’t be a price paid for reversing fossil fuel burning climate damage.
Wide ownership of EVs is the goal of Governor Katherine Hochul’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which requires vehicle manufacturers to increase sales of light-duty zero-emission vehicles to 100% of sales by 2035. Currently in Niagara County there are 8,958 registered electric vehicles, with ZIP code 14094 leading the pack at 2,468 EVs.
EV drivers love their cars’ low maintenance and fuel costs. EV prices, even without generous government rebates, should be seriously competitive with internal combustion cars by the end of the year.
We will soon be seeing social and cost benefits state wide. Estimates are for more than $147 billion in climate and public health care cost savings, a decline of 500 premature deaths, $80 billion in vehicle cost savings and 11,700 new jobs.
With the lithium recycling plant, and GM plant expansions to build more EVs, a lot of those jobs will be in upstate New York.
CHARLEY BOWMAN, Getzville
