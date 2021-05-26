This year our county will elect a County Court judge to a ten-year term. As a teacher in our community and a mom raising a young man, I know how important it is to have someone who is both experienced and knowledgeable in criminal law elected, but who also has the right temperament for the job. Mike Benedict is the only candidate with extensive experience in criminal law, and the right disposition for this very important decade-long job.
I teach at the elementary school his children attended, so I saw him show up consistently to all of his kids’ events, and whenever a teacher needed a parent volunteer. I also live near Mike so I have the opportunity to see him outside with his kids teaching them to ride bikes and throw a baseball and having a picnic on their lawn. I have talked with him and his wife while they are walking their dog, I have seen the family all dressing up for Halloween and going door to door together, I have seen him at the Y coaching youth basketball. He’s also a parent that shows up to his kids’ activities whenever he can, despite a busy legal career. I have seen him at his kids’ activities, some of which his children share with my son, cheering them along. It is plain to see that he takes the time to make sure that his family know that they come first.
Mike has a busy criminal law schedule that keeps him moving, but that doesn’t stop him from taking time for what matters most: his family. It’s one thing to say something like that, but it’s another to watch it happen. I’ve known Mike for years and his dedication to his family and his community has never wavered. I believe Mike’s commitment to family values, and his over 17 years of felony criminal law experience, would be an asset to this community with him as our County Court Judge.
Mike is a kind, compassionate, and humble individual, a person I am proud to call my neighbor and more importantly, my friend. I have no hesitation in supporting Mike and asking our community to support me in electing Mike as our next County Court Judge.
KELLEY DEVINE, Lockport
