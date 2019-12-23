We need to be clear with our definitions. A "command economy" or socialism is defined as an economy where the government owns the means of production and distribution of goods and services. A market economy or capitalism is where the ownership and production of goods and services is privately owned. Neither of those economies exists in a pure form anywhere in the world.
The economies of the world are mixed economies where the public and private sectors have varying degrees of ownership control and regulation. Close to 90% of the U.S. economy is in private hands. Even in the Scandinavian countries that conservatives in America like to label as socialist, the economic activity is overwhelmingly in private hands, close to 80% in most.
We need to distinguish between social policies that governments promote like welfare, price supports, health care, taxation ... and economic activity. Of course public policy has an effect on economic activity — ask any businessman his take on government regulations whether they be local, state or federal and you will get an earful.
The two general schools of thought seem to be that government provisions for social security, health care, education and welfare either promote personal security or indolence and government dependency. There is probably truth to be found in both positions. I suspect it depends on the individual. Good arguments can be made for either position. Factor in the positions between “rights” and privileges and you're off and running.
If you’re old enough you remember when Margaret Thatcher sold off much of the means of production of goods and services in Britain that were held by the government, then you know that started a worldwide trend away from “nationalization” (government takeover of industry) that occurred following World War II. Since that time the trend has been away from government ownership toward “privatization,” with rare exceptions like Venezuela, which gives the lie to the position that socialism is a viable economic system.
Labeling someone a socialist is a politically expedient smear tactic, but it is almost never true. Bernie Sanders is a Social Democrat who supports the government provisions mentioned above. He is not a socialist.
MARK CASSIDY, Olcott
