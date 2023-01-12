Much as I’m intrigued by the idea of owning a super-houseplant, much technology innovation simply spurs the consumer race for the new (“Environmental tech innovations touted at CES 2023,” Jan. 10). As Neoplants CEO Lionel Mora points out, reducing consumption is key to addressing the climate crisis, as well as habitat loss from ever-expanding development. Using less rubber in tires is good for forests, but why does tire production always have to go up? Drive less, and certainly, eat less beef. Cattle-grazing has pushed the Amazon rainforest to the tipping point.
Could my bioengineered pothos, or other developed tech species become invasive plants raiding the environment like imports and hybrids? Will they support an ecology of life? Human presence has been degrading the environment since colonization. Let’s focus our tech development on cleaning up after ourselves.
The most straightforward way to rid the supply chain of emissions, aside from making and buying less stuff, is to switch to all-electric vehicles. We do still have to buy food, a supply chain ripe for innovation, plus a radical reduction in methane-emitting food waste.
Governor Kathy Hochul has made good progress in electrifying trucks with enactment of the Advanced Clean Trucks rule. Electric light- and medium-duty trucks can be rolled out now, like the USPS is doing. This year, she followed up by adopting the Advanced Clean Cars II rule in 2022, making 2035 the last year dealers can sell combustion engine cars. Hochul needs to go a step further and allow new EV-only manufacturers to also open dealerships.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s sodium battery funding will make EVs even better for the environment, and potentially do the same for the battery storage necessary to make wind and solar consistent energy sources.
We can’t keep burning fossil fuels and still survive. Governor Hochul must speed up systematic closure of gas plants in favor of clean energy. An all-electric building requirement would reduce emissions and save a huge amount of energy, as would widespread adoption of heat pumps and geothermal systems, a natural segue for gas companies.
DEBORAH COHEN, Buffalo
