If something isn’t done to improve the signage at Bolton Road and Route 31, someone will eventually get killed. There is essentially one stop sign for two intersections. Locals certainly understand how to navigate the tricky pattern, however, newbies like me can be completely fooled. My first visit to that part of Gasport almost became my last visit anywhere.
Approaching the stop sign placed at East Avenue, it looked as if it was clear to proceed through the intersection, then I quickly realized there was a second intersection, which is Route 31. I clipped a 2001 Ford pickup that spun out. God bless the driver who, thankfully, had amazing reaction time. He was obviously very upset thinking I simply ignored a stop sign. I hope he reads this and understands what happened. Unless traffic is driving down 31 as you approach the weird intersection, it is difficult to see the extended intersection after the stop sign at East Avenue.
I highly suggest a sign perhaps showing the confusing traffic pattern, or at least a yield sign placed at Bolton and 31. I suspect the confusing intersection has caused a number of close calls. I am a careful driver, often teased how careful I can be, yet my 15-year-old son and I nearly lost our lives. Let’s make our close call because of this insane intersection the last close call.
I called the town and now with the publishing of this letter, it is now documented. Town officials, it is now up to you to take simple action.
STEVEN KRENTZ, Clarence
