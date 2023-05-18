The best thing new proposed EPA rules on limiting emissions in coal and gas plants could do would be to reinforce the move away from fossil fuels altogether to clean, renewable power (“New pollution limits proposed for coal, gas power plants,” May 12).
Carefully crafted to be court-safe, the rules would theoretically encourage carbon capture technology to reduce smokestack emissions and the addition of hydrogen to the fuel mix. In fact, Inflation Reduction Act investment in both of these approaches is a giveaway to the fossil fuel industry, as both would allow it to continue operating, a non-starter for making actual progress on the climate crisis. The U.N.’s International Panel on Climate Change has been quite clear about that.
Carbon capture technology is not in operation for a reason. It’s unproven and hugely expensive. No one knows how to store the captured carbon, and it doesn’t offer mitigation of much more powerfully warming methane leaking from pipelines and fracking operations. Hydrogen power is even more pie in the sky. A huge waste of electricity to produce, when the clean energy to create it could go directly to the grid, it can only be added in tiny amounts to natural gas without damaging pipelines. It leaks readily, and is massively explosive.
The economics favor wind and solar power. Wind power just outpaced gas use in Britain this year, and here, solar potential is hugely untapped. Gas and coal are, in fact, not ensuring grid reliability, regardless of stories like the one promoted by Texas Governor Abbot, blaming wind failures on that state’s winter blackout caused by frozen, offline gas plants.
Governor Kathy Hochul has work to do: speed wind and solar installations in New York, and keep investing in our electric grid so interconnections with them can be made, and power can get where it’s needed.
LYNN SAXTON, Warsaw, co-chair, Climate Reality Project, WNY chapter
