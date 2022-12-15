With all the activity, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season it is easy to take our eyes off the activities of our elected officials. We should not, since the holidays and the recent election create the perfect opportunity for unbridled activity.
As an example, there is a need, known for months, to fund our government into next year. Rather than passing a short-term resolution to fund the government into early next year and let the newly elected Congress and Senate decide on the budget, they will act. What they will vote on will be a last-minute budget bill, thousands of pages long, spending additional trillions, with many unrelated ancillary provisions, and none will have read it prior to voting. It will be quickly passed and ceremoniously signed into law by President Biden. He will praise the legislation, tell us what a great gift we have been given because it continues government operations.
So, let me use an example to personalize the holiday gift I fear we are about to receive:
I heard that you need transportation so I borrow money and buy you a very expensive car, one with features far beyond your desires and needs. I give it to you in front of a crowd and tell them I have just solved your transportation issue. However, along with the keys, I hand you the loan papers with your name as the borrower. Merry Christmas!
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
