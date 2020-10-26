Will Rogers, the cowboy philosopher of the 1920s and 30s, might have been describing today’s GOP fiscal policy when he commented on Herbert Hoover’s version of trickle-down economics: “The money was all appropriated for the top in the hopes that it would trickle down to the needy. Mr. Hoover didn’t know that money trickled up. Give it to the people at the bottom and the people at the top will have it before night, anyhow. But it will at least have passed through the poor fellow’s hands.”
How is a capitalist economy supposed to work if the 99% of the folks at the bottom have no money and cannot purchase the goods and services sold by the 1% at the top? This seems to be a case of a parasite destroying its host — a poor long-term strategy for a parasite, a corporation, a political party or a society in general. Trump and its minions in the Senate are setting America up for more tragedy in their refusal to pass a Covid relief bill that supports the workers of this country. Aid to the bottom 99% is literally the only hope to get this country back on its feet.
I’m looking forward to voting for Biden and McMurray. These men understand how to support the 99% and make America work for all of us. Vote early, vote in person, be sure your vote is counted!
JUDITH KEYS, Lewiston
