My ire is pretty unbounded by President Joe Biden’s recent lame decision to allow oil drilling in our largest, last pristine wilderness (“Biden OKs ‘Willow,’ draws ire of environmentalists,” published March 14 by the Union-Sun & Journal). Out of one side of his mouth, he’s cleaning up climate pollution, and out of the other, tossing 76 coal mines, or nearly 2 million cars’ worth of it into the air, irrevocably affecting the climate crisis. I’m ashamed.
This decision is especially bizarre given the recent study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis that shows that failed fossil fuel infrastructure caused this winter’s rolling blackouts, not the renewable wind and solar energy people were so quick to blame.
In Ukraine, even amidst raining Russian bombs, or maybe especially amidst them, the people are putting up wind turbines as fast as they can. Dozens are already online providing reliable power, since single power plants can be bombed whereas in an array of turbines, many will survive. Homegrown wind and solar are the safest choices.
I wanted Joe Biden to be our climate president, finally moving us away from fossil fuel dependence. I hope Governor Kathy Hochul will follow through on her commitment and not fall sway to the loud, fossil fuel lobby’s efforts to stall solar, wind or offshore wind in New York.
JOANNE SCANLON, Rush
