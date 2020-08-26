After watching Michael Bloomberg’s speech at the Democratic National Convention, a couple of thoughts crossed my mind.
First, I am really tired of multi-billionaires giving speeches in which they claim they want to pay higher taxes. Speech is fine but real leadership is demonstrated. People believe what they see more than what they hear.
Paying more federal tax is not complicated and it certainly shouldn’t be for a guy who claims to have such business acumen. There is no federal law against paying more taxes than required. To demonstrate that his belief is real, he simply needs to call a press conference and bring his checkbook, then make out a check for the additional amount he thinks he should be paying, show it to the press and mail it.
However, the real commitment that Mr. Bloomberg demonstrates to this issue, like many in the billionaires’ club, is better described as “when you make the other guy pay more, then I’ll pay more too.”
Second, Mr. Bloomberg went on to criticize President Trump’s business acumen by claiming how much better he was at business and finance. That claim is from the guy who spent over a half billion dollars in his attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination and only won 31 delegates, six of which were from American Samoa. As I recall, Trump in 2016 spent less than $70 million of his own money and won both the Republican nomination and the presidency. Mr. Bloomberg’s actions again speak so much louder than his words.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
