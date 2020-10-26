You hear a lot about "law and order" on the national news. The reality is that laws prohibiting bad behavior have been enacted over time to ensure that citizens can live within a community in an orderly way for the betterment of society. Certain actions like murder, theft and rape have been unacceptable for a long time and jail has long been a deterrent for those convicted of such activity.
In our country, our police are on the front lines protecting law-abiding citizens from crime. They are called when there is trouble occurring, conduct investigations when needed, and bring cases to the District Attorney when they discover prosecution is warranted. The police work closely with the District Attorney to ensure that criminals are held accountable for their actions in a court of law.
I understand that "law and order" is important to ensure we can live free and securely. I respect and trust our police. They place their lives on the line every day to protect us and I am grateful for their dedicated service.
That's why it means a lot to me that law enforcement has backed Brian Seaman for Niagara County District Attorney. The Niagara County Deputy Sheriffs PBA, the NYS Police Investigators Association and WNY Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel, Inc., have all endorsed Brian Seaman. They understand that it's important to work with someone like Brian Seaman who is experienced and committed, like they are, to putting the bad characters away so we can reside safely in Niagara County.
I proudly back our blue! And since our blue backs Brian Seaman for District Attorney, I am proudly backing his candidacy on Nov. 3.
ROSIE BROWN, Gasport
