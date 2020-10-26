Growing up, respect was always the name of the game. Respect your elders, respect our police officers and respect one another. And respect and trust are earned. Despite the challenges of social media and our current political discourse, I really believe that the overwhelming majority still abides by this general rule.
This is why I found it telling that so many law enforcement organizations and respected police leaders have endorsed and placed their trust in Brian Seaman to become Niagara County’s next District Attorney. Prior to retiring, these officials, including Sheriff Jim Voutour, Chief Larry Eggert, Chief William Hall and Capt. William Thomson, interacted with Brian as an assistant district attorney and Brian earned their respect and support by always being prepared, hardworking and tough.
The Niagara County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA, the NYS Police Investigators Association and WNY Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel, Inc. have all proudly backed Brian in the election for District Attorney as well.
As a member of law enforcement, I know that we take our jobs very seriously to ensure that our residents are safe and secure. We also understand that when we make an arrest, it is the District Attorney who is going to prosecute the crimes and ensure that justice is secured for our protection. Brian Seaman has the respect and backing of key law enforcement officials, and I am proud to call him a friend and the best candidate for District Attorney. On Election Day, please join me in voting for Brian Seaman as our next District Attorney.
PATRICK WEIDEL, Lockport
