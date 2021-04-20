Congressman Chris Jacobs visited the southern border stating that the situation is a “national security and humanitarian crisis.” Yes, it is, and it has been for years. But it is not just immigration at the southern border, we also have a northern border and two oceans and airports with multi points of entrance. That is one reason why we need a comprehensive immigration policy.
Mr. Jacobs only highlights the arrest of suspected terrorist at the southern border but not the fact that most suspected terrorist attempt to arrive by airplane. PolitiFact reported in 2017 there were 2,554 individuals on the terrorist watchlist who tried to enter the country, most of those by airplanes. Even Mr. Jacobs’ predecessor, former Congressman Chris Collins, expressed concerns about our northern border, sayibng "Canadians (are) pouring over the border to get health care that's just not available within their universal healthcare system,” (The Batavian, Aug. 3, 2017).
Furthermore, it needs to be pointed out that Mr. Jacobs gave tacit support to predominantly white terrorist who attacked the Capitol on January 6th, wearing body armor and carrying bear spray, baseball bats, climbing gear and pipe bombs, to prevent constitutionally mandated activities.
By only emphasizing the southern border, Mr. Jacobs is showing his racism and appealing to the anger-based, fearmongering disinformation politics of his base. The immigration issue is multifaceted and can only be addressed with knowledge-based problem-solving, not scaremongering and disinformation.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
