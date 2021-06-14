This is an open letter to Newfane town residents.
Spring is finally here and we are excited about getting outside to do all the things we enjoy with friends and family after a long, cooped-up year.
We have both lived in Appleton most of our lives. Throughout these years we have raised six children, 31 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Most of our family still live in the Newfane or surrounding areas. We are proud retirees of Mount View Health Facility and the U.S. Postal Service, respectively, and we have continued to run the family farm that was established in 1952. Many of you may have met us at the annual Niagara County Antique Tractor Parade as participants or spectators of the family event.
We would like to ask all residents of Newfane to take a few minutes of your time and come out and vote on primary election day, June 22, to re-elect Scott Boudeman as Newfane town justice. Scott has been an exceptional representative of the position he has served for 12 years and is a great leader in the community — a community he has called "home" for 32 years with his wife Mary and two children, Drew and Lauren.
Again, we would like to encourage the entire community of Newfane to join us on primary election day and vote for Scott Boudeman, Newfane town justice.
PETER AND PATRICIA KETCH, Appleton
