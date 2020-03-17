Toilet paper is like gold these days! As I "sit" and ponder why, this TP crisis of 2020 hits me squarely in the "behind."As I reach for that last roll of heavenly comfort, I wonder seriously for a moment about our situation.
For Christians, the tenets of our faith have always been love your neighbor and do unto others as you would want done to you.
This time of crisis is a true test of those feelings and actions and it seems as though we may be failing miserably.
The barrage of frenzied shoppers is not a good look for our community. Those that suffer from the panic-buying end up being the elderly who can't get to the store as often and most likely don't have the resources to stock up.
So, I say look out for your older neighbors, family and friends. As for the old adage, "brother, can you spare a dime?" maybe it might be more appropriate to ask "brother, can you spare the Charmin?".
BRIAN MURRAY, Newfane
