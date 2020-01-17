In the coming weeks or months we can expect a special election for congress in the 27th district. It would be nice if those seeking to represent the citizens of the district could explain their positions on health care, national defense and the role of oversight in government. It would be nice if the candidates provided an op-ed piece to the newspapers in the district.
Republicans, for example, say they support the President’s agenda. Does that include removing pre-existing conditions from health insurance coverage, which Mr. Trump is arguing for in court? If not, how will you support keeping pre-existing conditions part of health insurance?
All the candidates should explain how they would pay for health insurance or how society would be better without having health insurance coverage.
Do the candidates support the military build-up in the Middle East and the abrupt pull of support for the Kurds?
Do the candidates support congressional oversight of the executive branch? At present, the executive branch is refusing to provide any witnesses or documentation to congress; do the candidates find this behavior acceptable? To delay having to answering any congressional subpoenas, the administration has gone to the courts. Do the candidates find this acceptable behavior?
If the candidates believe that the President answers to the citizens, how will they hold the president accountable if he can just delay answering congressional subpoenas and provide witnesses?
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
