This is an open letter to each of those self-appointed "patriots" who decided it was their right to storm our Capitol building on January 6, 2021.
Your selfish, ill conceived, dastardly deed has dashed a dagger into the heart of every one of our military veterans who has ever picked up a weapon in order to protect what we believe to be sacred, the American way of life. Hopefully, your actions did not generate a feeling among these heroes that their service to our country was in vain. You have sown a seed of doubt into every child in America who has been taught to believe that America is truly "one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." You have created an immeasurable feeling of despair for all American citizens, not to mention the deaths of four people as well as injuries to many others. You have created a feeling throughout the world that our system of democracy is failing and that ours is not a suitable form of government to emulate.
You have wantonly created material damages for which will have to be paid by responsible American citizens in the wake of an unrelenting pandemic. Had you been living in another country, you may have been mercilessly gunned down for your vicious deed, so perhaps it is time to return home, get on your knees and thank God that you have the good fortune to be living in the United States of America.
PAUL E. STOOPS, Lockport
