In response to weeks of demonstrations in Portland, President Donald Trump on June 26, 2020 signed an Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials and Statues and Combating Criminal Violence. The recommended penalty for violations is a minimum 10 years in prison.
“Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country,” the law-and-order president tweeted. “Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize our Federal Courthouse in Portland or any Federal Buildings in any of our cities or states will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues and Monuments Act.”
The previous penalty for vandalizing or destroying any monument or statue or such federal property in the U.S., under the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act, was up to 10 years.
Trump supporters violently broke into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, spread DNA-laden brown fecal footprints, destroyed property, threatened elected officials and even assaulted a Capitol Police officer who subsequently died from his injuries.
Trump's pawns need to know the consequences. Media outlets, do your part: Inform the people.
FRANK NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
