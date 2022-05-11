I'm writing this letter in support of Tracy Caruso, who is running for a seat on the Lockport Board of Education. Tracy decided to run after hearing about the bullying issue, which the district has ignored. Tracy's nephew has been repeatedly bullied, and when her sister brought it up, the school met her with an unacceptable response. After multiple meetings with teachers and administrators and even speaking out at board meetings, the school has done nothing to fix the issue. In fact, in this case, it seems they've completely turned their backs on the student and his parents, who are doing everything they can to advocate for him.
I worked with Tracy for many years while her children were young, and she was the most involved parent I knew. She spent years volunteering at her son's elementary school and was a PTA member during middle and high school. Tracy also served as a band booster mom doing volunteer projects and chaperoning out-of-town trips. Teachers would call her at our office when they needed help because they knew they could count on her.
The board of education should be made up of a diverse group of people, including parents and community members, who favor putting the students first, no matter what. Having a board made up entirely of people who work in education is short-sighted. There seems to be a trend to remove parents and their voices from their children's education process, which isn't very comforting. Multiple perspectives need to be considered, including teachers, administrators and parents.
When Tracy started to speak out about the bullying, she received many similar stories from heartsick parents who have tried to advocate for their children and gotten nowhere. I read some of these stories in a local Facebook group, and it's heartbreaking and hard to believe this continues to happen. We need more people like Tracy and her sister to speak out, put the students first, and not back down for anything.
Tracy and her family have been and continue to be assets to the Lockport community, and I believe she would be a solid addition to the Board of Education.
ELIZABETH CUZZACREA-BIENAS, Auburn, Washington
