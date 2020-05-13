As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Catholic Charities has been committed, now more than ever, to serve as a beacon of hope to our neighbors in need. In the last eight weeks, we have provided 6,081 services to more than 3,900 individuals and families throughout Niagara County.
Our Emergency Financial Assistance staff continues to work with community members seeking help on a case by case basis to determine the appropriate level of support, including to provide information and referrals to available community resources helping with access to food, household items and personal care items. We are also helping where we can with utilities and rental assistance and other related basic living needs.
We have also been working with our community partners, such as Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, Family Violence Initiative, Salvation Army, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center Health Home and the Niagara County Department of Social Services, to identify and contact those who may need additional help.
We also understand the impact this ongoing public health crisis can have on one’s mental health and well-being. Our dedicated counselors are continuing to provide services, via teletherapy, for all ages, including a focus on youth and adolescents through our children’s clinics in Niagara Falls, Lockport and North Tonawanda. We are accepting new clients.
In addition, the Women Infants Children (WIC) nutrition and education federal program for lower income families has continued and is seeing more families who are eligible now than before the pandemic.
If you or someone you know needs assistance (even if you have never needed it before) in Niagara County, call us directly at 716-282-2351, or you can reach the Catholic Charities COVID-19 helpline at 716-218-1419.
It is a challenging time for all of us, but thanks to our generous supporters, these crucial Catholic Charities programs continue now when they are needed most. If you can help, please visit ccwny.org/donation for more information.
BOB GOODS, Niagara County District Director, Catholic Charities
