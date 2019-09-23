I absolutely believe the work that Cazenovia Recovery Systems does is important and for this reason I offer an alternative location to the Davison Road site where it wants to establish a treatment facility and housing. Eastern Niagara Hospital recently announced that it is closing its Newfane campus, which is just a short distance away. This is the former Newfane hospital building that at this very moment houses the Reflections program, which is Eastern Niagara Hospital’s drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. The Reflections program is being moved to Lockport to be housed at ENH on East Avenue.
The Newfane campus is about 5 acres and it includes the main hospital building where Reflections is now housed and there are a number of other smaller buildings that probably with little effort could be turned into apartments. If you look on Google Maps you can see the area, there is plenty of room for expansion, the community is used to a rehab being there and I assume they would welcome the jobs. CAZ can save a lot of time and money considering the Newfane campus that could put them in business, doing what they do with everything they want from the Davison Road project all ready to go and no zoning problems.
As I see it, if CAZ purchased this campus they could be working and helping patients in days and weeks rather than years.
JAYETTE SINCLAIR, Lockport
