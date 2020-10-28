On March 29, 2015, I was a victim of violent crime. John Ceretto II was the assistant district attorney that was assigned to the case and I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to represent me. He truly cared and appreciated how the incident affected me not only physically but emotionally. He took the time to go through each legal step and explained everything thoroughly. Not only did he make sure everything was handled properly, he made sure the defendant was held responsible for his actions.
I will be voting for John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney on Nov. 3, not only because he helped me during a difficult time in my life but because I know he is willing to help anyone who deserves it and will make sure the correct measures are taken for the ones who are responsible.
CHRISTOPHER J. STANEK, Ransomville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.