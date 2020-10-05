I would like to express my wholeheartedly endorsement of John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney. John has deeply ingrained family values that make the Niagara Frontier such a special place. John knows the kind of community we deserve. John is committed to keeping our communities safe. Safe for our children, safe for our parents and even safe for our family pets. He is a committed volunteer who helped establish the White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.
John gained a great deal of experience working effectively as a prosecutor for the District Attorney’s office for five years. While serving Niagara County as an Assistant District Attorney, John prosecuted hundreds of cases in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, and the five town courts. John has been in private practice for the last three years where he continues to serve the public.
John understands the importance and the obligation of being a district attorney. He is honest, reliable, and willing to work the long hours needed for the position. He also brings an independent voice to the office. It is with proud enthusiasm that I say: I believe John is the person best qualified to be our next District Attorney.
VIRGINIA CUTLER, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.