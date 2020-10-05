To all registered voters:
Some of you may know me as a former New York State Assemblyman, but today I’d like to speak from my most cherished role: father. My son, John Ceretto II, is running for Niagara County District Attorney. On Nov. 3, there will be an important election for Niagara County District Attorney.
My wife Beth and I are very proud of our son for the person he has become. As a child, John attended St. Peter’s Roman Catholic School. During his time there, he quickly learned that it is better to give than to receive. John has always provided a helping hand to his family, friends, and the community. Whether it’s a stray cat that needs a home or a child that needs a court advocate, John is there. He is a supporter of the White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.
Being an active community member and striving to improve our community has always been a large part of John’s life. Growing up, he was an altar server at St. Peter’s, and now is always a familiar face volunteering his time at the Peach Pop Tent during the Peach Festival or being a member of the Lewiston Kiwanis Club. If there is one thing everyone knows about John, it’s that he is always willing to have a conversation and learn about different walks of life.
John has extensive experience and integrity for the position of District Attorney. He served five years as an Assistant District Attorney for Niagara County. These past three years he has gained valuable experience in private practice as a sharp, well-rounded, and dedicated attorney. John is committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe. You deserve nothing less.
Please join my wife and I in supporting our son on Nov. 3. Vote for John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney.
JOHN CERETTO, Lewiston
