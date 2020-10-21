I’m sure I’m not the only one who was heartbroken to hear about the Buffalo resident recently accused of cruelty to animals and animal fighting. I’ve had dogs my entire life and I can’t begin to describe the comfort, companionship, and unconditional love they have given me. I’ve also seen the positive impact animals have on people across their lifespan, from my grandfather getting a puppy so he had someone to wake up to and love every day after my grandmother’s passing, to my cousin getting a rescue dog for her 10th birthday to teach her responsibility. Yet despite the incredible things animals give us, there are still those that abuse and neglect them.
Although we’ve taken huge strides in addressing animal cruelty, we still need someone to hold those convicted of animal abuse accountable, which is why I support John Ceretto for District Attorney.
John has publicly stated he believes in stiff sentences for those convicted of animal abuse and neglect after he saw numerous animal abuse cases as an assistant district attorney. John has also shown his support of animals by attending Niagara SPCA events like Mardi Paws and their annual fundraiser, as well as adopting his own rescue dog.
With so much to argue about, the one thing I think we can all agree on is that animal cruelty cannot be tolerated.That’s why I’m voting for John Ceretto for Niagara County District Attorney.
KATHLEEN HEIM, LMSW, North Tonawanda
