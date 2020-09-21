I am writing to enthusiastically endorse my nephew John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney.
John has always called Niagara County home. He learned at an early age to be trustworthy, hardworking, and a great listener with unselfish understanding. John learned the value of teamwork while playing in school sports and the importance of doing a job right from working several jobs such as waiter, and on the assembly line while attending school.
After earning his law degree, he was admitted to the New York State Bar. John served as Niagara County Assistant District Attorney for five years where he prosecuted hundreds of cases. Partnering with agencies like Niagara Falls Police Department, John earned a deep respect for the risks that law enforcement officers take to keep our neighborhoods safe. John was an outstanding prosecutor in the DA's Office, and it is without hesitation that I recommend him for Niagara County District Attorney.
John is currently in private practice where he has continued to gain broader knowledge of the law. I feel John brings an independent voice to the office, a voice of the people. I encourage you to join me in endorsing John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney.
JOE CERETTO, Niagara Falls
