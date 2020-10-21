I support John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney.
He wants to help. I have known John for over seven years, and during that time I have never once seen him refuse help to someone that has needed it. John is the type of person that will go above and beyond to help others, whether it is shoveling snow for older neighbors, lending a hand at the annual Peach Festival, or generously taking on extra legal cases.
He cares deeply about the well-being of our communities. John was born and raised in Niagara County and has always been invested in the progress of the community. After completing law school, he returned to give back to his community, first in Niagara County’s District attorney office, and more recently in private practice. One thing in particular that says a lot about John is that he became a licensed attorney for the child in order to advocate for the children of Niagara County.
He is humble and understands hard work. John has worked various jobs before becoming a lawyer, including working the assembly line at Oneida. I have been so impressed to see the hard work and dedication that went into starting his private law practice. I have not met many people that give out their personal cell phone number the way John does. No issue has ever been too small or too daunting to earn his attention.
Join me in supporting Ceretto for Niagara County District Attorney.
SONYA NARLA, Lewiston
