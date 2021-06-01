Linda L. Ark is running for re-election for Hartland Town Justice and is being challenged on the June 22 primary ballot. Absentee ballots will be accepted until June 22 and early voting will begin June 12.
In her previous four years as Hartland Town Justice, Linda has shown integrity, fairness and decency as she worked on changes in bail reform and centralized arraignments. Linda is not a one-issue candidate; she cares deeply about the town of Hartland, having lived here her entire life. Linda stepped up to fill the office of Hartland Town Justice four years ago because the position was vacant and no one else applied to fill the need. She is not in this race to further a personal agenda, but because she wants to see her hometown survive and flourish and be the place where families will be proud to call home.
Linda is a retired paralegal with over two decades of legal experience. She is also the current secretary of the Niagara County Magistrate Association, an unpaid position. She has a history of other volunteer and community activities and continues to respond to the need when called upon. She keeps current through continuing education to ensure impartiality and accuracy are applied to the issues she is confronted with.
Despite her experience and public service, Linda is modest to a fault when it comes to self-promotion for public office. Self-promotion is out of character for her and she’s a bit “old school” in finding it somewhat self-serving and distasteful. I mention this with a bit of amusement considering the times and her reluctance to “put herself out there.”
As a supporter of Linda’s re-election, I have had to point out to her that the social and political environment is different now. Currently and too often the most vocal self-promoters are generally the least qualified with specific agendas to promote or reach for objectives beyond their current capabilities. Communities have many issues to contend with, not just one. Linda will continue to bring her objectivity, strength of character, experience and fairness to the position of Hartland Town Justice. Now is not the time for bias, inexperience and backward thinking about our future.
I am proud to give my support and time to Linda’s re-election for Hartland Town Justice and urge you to do the same.
HANNAH BUCHOLZ, Gasport
