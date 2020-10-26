Our televisions and social media feeds are bombarded with news about the presidential and congressional elections. But on the same general election ballot this fall, the voters are going to decide who their next Niagara County District Attorney will be and I hope voters examine the qualifications and experience of the two people running. The DA is responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes in our county and has tremendous discretion in how these cases proceed. It is an important job and we all should weigh the legal backgrounds of these candidates carefully when casting our ballot.
I was curious and visited the websites of both candidates. They are both former assistant district attorneys and come from nice families. But I found a striking difference during their tenures as ADAs. Brian Seaman actually tried and obtained convictions in cases of murder, attempted murder of a police officer, and many other serious felony crimes. On his website, Seaman explains some of the key cases including People v. Adam Hamilton where this newspaper characterized Seaman’s cross examination as “withering” as he dismantled the defendant’s claims, one by one.
On the other hand, I have been unable to find one felony-level case that John Ceretto actually handled at trial as a prosecutor. Well, that’s because Ceretto has never tried one.
Experience and qualifications matter when selecting our next District Attorney. I want someone leading this office who has been in the courtroom and gained convictions against some of the most violent people in our society. Ultimately, the DA has difficult decisions to make and it is necessary that person has the full background to administer this office properly. That’s why the choice is clear in this election for DA. Elect Brian Seaman.
SCOTT FINN, Niagara Falls
