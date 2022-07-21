Republican senators, you are concerned about mental illness being a large problem in American society. You are the only ones that can save our children's lives and so we must use preventive measures. That will calm our children's nerves when they have to go to school. It will also calm the nerves of other Americans going through their daily lives, going to the grocery store, etc. So, raise your hand in the Senate to ban assault weapons like the AR-15.
The NRA should be the loudest voice saying "ban the AR-15" as they know better than anyone else that it is a weapon of war, not for civilians to buy, not at all.
Our precious children are our future. Save their lives — ban the AR-15. They have the right to live a long life just as you have. They are Americans. Please stand up for Americans; they have a right to life as is written in the United States Constitution.
Remember, you have sworn on a Bible to uphold the Constitution. Do good by the children so that they will be alive and can vote for you when they're eligible.
Our country needs heroes in the Senate to ban assault weapons. Choose life!
CONNIE TAYLOR, Niagara Falls
