Christmas is such a special time of the year for most people I know. For many it is a sacred time when they revere the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, about 2,000 years ago. We celebrate and are grateful for His birth and His ultimate sacrifice on the cross to pay for our sins that all who believe in Him shall have everlasting life: John 3:16.
It is a time to stop and prayerfully count our blessings, to quietly recount how we used our time in the past year, to remember and reconnect to friendships and loved ones who may be distanced by time and many miles.
Friendships and loved ones are significant placeholders in our lives and hearts and that means something. Instagramming and texting do not cut it, even in this age of hypertechnical communications. A beautifully decorated Christmas card says to someone that they are still in your thoughts and are still part of your life.
Taking the time to send a personal Christmas card, writing the address and a short note inside, stamping it and dropping it in the mailbox says they are worth your time and attention: a great compliment in this callous, too-busy-to-be-bothered world.
Delivered Christmas cards spark joy and happiness in the receiver's hands. The pretty card sometimes with sparkling glitter is usually proudly displayed among others as fragrant reminders of their valued status. It's a joyful moment for both the sender and the receiver.
May you and yours have a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
EARLE HOLTLockport
