It isn't as if we've never before heard a bushel of lies. In fact, a train load of lies and half-truths gets drummed into our heads, minute by minute of every single day, by "whom" but the TV commercial industry.
What the American people are starving for is the truth for a change. Now, that would be refreshing, and it might bring a sliver of trustworthiness to the political landscape where, right now, information bounces around in our heads much like the bouncy ball in a video sing-along song.
The "king of lies" of course is the president. In fact, "we shall overcome" is no longer strictly a hymnal about racial injustice in America and around the world. Instead it is now a solemn "prayer," a song for all mankind. "Lord, please lead us out of this valley of lies."
If we believe strongly enough, maybe a truth-telling Congress will emerge from the ashes of a Senate trial and then we all will catch a truth-telling fever of self-respect.
Or not.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.