The United States is basically split down the middle because of one person. Donald Trump has coined several phrases and uses them often: The "election was rigged" and every investigation of him is "fake news" or a "witch hunt." Yet he has never offered any proof of his claims. Every court in the United States has ruled that the 2020 election was valid. Trump's followers do not believe the courts, the FBI or the newspapers.
Let's not forget January 6th. Trump started this riot that invaded the Capitol. Imagine if your house was invaded the same way. The House that was invaded on Jan. 6, 2021, was our house, a symbol of the United States of America.
It's time for the truth to be told by some of the members of Congress.
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
