As the Lockport area approaches Small Business Saturday and we reflect upon the past year and the impact that COVID-19 has had on our local businesses, it is time for the Lockport community to step up again and support all local businesses. We have all seen the catch phrases — "Buy American," "Buy Local," "Shop Local," "Shop Local First" and the like — but they are all meaningless unless we buy into this concept.
Again, we have all heard the phrase "leadership by example." In this case, Lockport city administration needs to do more than just endorse Small Business Saturday as a feel-good measure. It needs to practice "Shop Local First" when buying city-utilized products and/or services.
I understand that not all businesses and services are affordable, but many are, as a result of state contract pricing or the equivalent.
Local businesses and franchises located in our community pay taxes, provide jobs and provide services that benefit the Lockport community and that's what adds to our uniqueness and makes us a special community. Now, I am not naïve; I believe that all stores carry all the products that the city may need, but when the local stores are very similar to stores outside the city, then all attempts should be made to "Shop Local First."
RICK ABBOTT, 5th Ward Alderman, Lockport
