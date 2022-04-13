To whom it may concern (sewer rate payers): I hesitated to send this letter, but after reading about what was said the other night at the Common Council meeting, I feel obligated to set things straight.
First a little background. I was the Chief Operator at the City of Lockport Wastewater Treatment Plant until October of 2021. During that time I approached Mayor McCaffrey with the idea of installing a sludge dryer at the plant. She was interested, so we made arrangements for my assistant chief operator, Ronald Dernbach, and myself to travel out of state with representatives of Nussbaumer & Clarke and the people who were representing the manufacturer of the machine. We came back with a very favorable report. This machine would take the sludge and dry it, reducing its volume by a factor of 8. It would then be a marketable biosolid and we even had plans to eventually take in sludge from other municipalities, for a fee (a practice already being done in places in Canada). These findings were then presented to the Common Council.
The reason we did all this was because we knew that the compost plant was beginning to turn into an expensive white elephant. That is why I was surprised by Mark Devine's comment that he was never informed of the impending demise of the compost plant. Either he fell asleep while we were making our presentation or maybe if he had read further than the table of contents in the report by Nussbaumer & Clarke he would have been better informed on current events. In any event, because he was the driving force behind the squashing of that idea, we lost out on getting a state of the art treatment process relatively cheap and quick that would have paid for itself in less than 10 years (conservatively). Good luck getting one now as they are backlogged and more expensive.
I have read that the city is planning to landfill their sludge. Well, get out your check book! Oh, and remortgage the house too, as this will cost a fortune — if you can find a landfill to accept it, that is. So much for being green.
I will leave you with this: At the time(2018) Mark said that the compost plant ran like a "Swiss watch". Now just wait and see what the watch repair bill will be!
JAMES M. NUNNARI, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.