On behalf of the entire Lockport Senior High School class of 1966, especially those classmates who attended our recently completed Diamond Jubilee Reunion & 75th Birthday Celebration, I want to extend our sincerest appreciation to Thomas Tedesco and the other members of the staff responsible for the wonderful front page spread and A4 photos in this past weekend’s edition of the US&J.
The four days of activities were a resounding success and we’ve already received a number of complimentary comments from not only members of the class of ‘66, but other readers about the extensive coverage. We certainly couldn’t have asked for more from our hometown newspaper and I personally want to say “mahalo nui loa” to you and everyone else involved for going above and beyond.
Warmest Aloha,
CHRIS DIX, Honolulu, Hawaii
