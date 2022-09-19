Regarding the article “’Clairvoyant’ 2021 climate report warned of severe weather,” published Sept. 12 at lockportjournal.com:
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change studies have been critical spurs to climate action, but they’re hardly clairvoyant. Fossil fuel giants Shell and Exxon knew as early as the 1980s that greenhouse gas emissions would wreak havoc on our climate, melting the Antarctic ice sheet, destroying ecosystems and causing up to six meters of sea level rise, inundating low-lying countries and U.S. shores.
Yet fossil fuel companies, notably natural gas providers, fund legislators to allow dirty infrastructure to keep being built, and try to convince consumers that clean power doesn’t work. Wind and solar power are cheap, reliable and resilient with vast improvements in battery storage. Why would we trust fossil fuel companies to tell us otherwise?
The state Climate Action Commission’s Final Scoping Plan must bring bold action to stop new gas plants and pipelines, as well as gas hook-ups in new construction. Our future is in electrifying buildings and transportation, and making an economy-wide shift to clean, renewable power.
SANDRA EBERT, Buffalo
