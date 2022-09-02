Almost every day we are told the earth’s climate is changing. Changing like it never has before and if we don’t take immediate action civilization is doomed. Our leaders and self-appointed climate experts say there is no time for questions, the science is settled. Apparently they have forgotten their high school science classes as science is never really settled. If it were we would still believe our earth is flat, that the sun, planets and stars revolve around the earth and that bleeding was the answer to many diseases.
The closest science comes to being settled happens when something is declared a law. A law of science always and accurately predicts the results. There is no law of climate change. Supporters and the ambassadors of climate doom tell us their proof comes from 150 years of data. However, all this data was gathered anecdotally, not from any scientifically valid experiment. Now if you think that data is sufficient for their conclusions, consider the following. What could you tell me about the weather last year in some remote location if I only gave you weather data taken there in the last second of that year? Probably not much, but the last 150 years in the life of our earth is about the same percentage of time as the last second in a year.
We should absolutely study our climate but blindly committing precious time, resources and money to solve an unproven problem is wasteful, unscientific and prone to unintended consequences.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
