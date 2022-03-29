The Democrats blame Republicans, and the Republicans blame Democrats, for our energy and economic woes. Both have done nothing for the last 55 years. We need to totally eliminate the U.S. dependence on imported oil.
We can do this by switching from oil back to coal. Coal-to-oil technology is the wave of the future. Reason: The United States is sitting on massive coal deposits with an energy equivalent of 875 billion barrels of oil. That's enough oil to replace all of America's oil imports for the next 160 years.
Another 1973-style oil embargo would not wreck America's civilian economy, but the resulting fuel shortages would cripple its military operations. So, it's abundantly clear that oil made from coal could totally eliminate the U.S. military's dependence on imported oil, thus solving the problem of security of supply. It also slashes costs because coal is the absolute cheapest of the fossil fuels.
Oil can be produced from coal for prices ranging from $35 to $65 a barrel, which, of course, is a fraction of what the Saudis charge for their oil.
The American public may be generally sympathetic to the green cause. But once they see how coal-to-oil could open the door to low-cost gasoline as well as low-cost aviation fuel, well, they're going to be positively clamoring for dozens, if not hundreds, of these refineries.
TIMOTHY D. PAYNE, Niagara Falls
