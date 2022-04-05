I didn't know whether to laugh or cry when I read a US&J Mailbag contributor's recommendation for enhancing our national security: making oil from coal. This misguided proposal, which completely ignores the climate crisis, suggests using the dirtiest fossil fuel (coal) to create the next dirtiest fossil fuel (oil).
Instead of short-term fixes like this, what we need is a clean energy future, where homegrown renewable energy, coupled with electrification of our infrastructure and transportation, provides for our energy security.
And I'm tired of propaganda from Big Oil. The American Petroleum Institute is behind ads to rally voters against the clean energy bills before the New York State legislature that would promote building electrification. Governor Hochul needs to signal her strong support for this legislation. Government leadership and policies are essential to regulate industry so we have a healthy and safe environment. Easy examples: requiring catalytic converters to cut tailpipe pollution, regulations to protect our drinking water. Do we want to go back to the days of burning rivers?
Earth's atmosphere is today's burning river. Our atmosphere protects us, and it needs protecting from the fossil fuels that are catastrophically warming the planet. Coal to oil is a non-starter.
JULIE ALMOND, Tonawanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.