Congressman Chris Collins wants to help his constituents in western New York by withholding highway funds. Mr. Collins is offended that the state is allowing undocumented workers to get driver licenses.
Just to be clear, the Green Light Bill allows undocumented workers to present documentation to the DMV to prove their identity and age and that they live in New York. Then they take a written and road test to demonstrate they know the rules of the road and can safely apply them. The licenses issued will have the words “Not For Federal Purposes” written on them and cannot be used to register to vote or for passports or for benefits.
You can not get insurance or register a car without a license. Just to be clear again, at present, we have undocumented workers driving to pick our fruit, milk our cows, drive their children to daycare or doctors appointments, etc., without licenses, or insurance. How does Mr. Collins think these people get to their jobs or appointments?
Mr. Collins feels that because New York State has the temerity to make the roads safer for all citizens of the state, the federal government should withhold highway funds. Once again Mr. Collins is demonstrating his disdain and contempt for his constituents. Once again Mr. Collins is using the politics of division, of fear, of us versus them, to make policies that will hurt his constituents.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
