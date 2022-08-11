This is in reference to the actor Joaquin Phoenix’s comments about the incident on the Murphy farm in Newfane. He refers to the two cows as “individuals” and says someone should show some compassion to Ms. Murphy.
I wonder: if someone took some property from Mr. Phoenix and refused to give it back, would he show some compassion or would he call the police and have that person arrested?
Since when do you call two cows “individuals”?
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.