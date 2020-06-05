President Trump and the Republicans have done away with consent of the governed. This was most recently on display on June 1 when the Trump administration used rubber bullets, chemical irritants and flash bang grenades to clear away peaceful protesters so that President Trump and his entourage could have a photo-op with a Bible in front of a church.
But it is also displayed when the Trump administration violates the checks and balances built into the Constitution. Congress has control of the purse strings but Mr. Trump declared a national emergency, where none existed, to fund his wall when the people’s representatives refused.
Mr. Trump and his administration also violated checks and balances by withholding funds from Ukraine, an ally involved in a shooting war with an adversary. Representatives, elected by U.S. citizens, had approved the funds to Ukraine that were withheld by the government.
The Trump administration also disdainfully treats laws they don’t like. In January of this year the Government Accountability Office stated that the administration violated the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. Furthermore, despite a clear statutory obligation the Trump administration withheld a whistleblower complaint from Congress. Our system of checks and balances requires oversight by Congress but Mr. Trump, with acquiescence of Republicans, has done away with Inspector Generals who provide much of that oversight. In several cases the Inspector Generals were looking into malfeasance by the Trump administration.
The Trump administration, with Republicans' acquiescence, has dissolved our system of checks and balances, violated the law with impunity and refuses to be accountable. We need to get back to government by consent of the governed. We need to elect Nate McMurray.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
