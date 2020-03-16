Solar energy generation is a great way to keep the lights on for farmers in Niagara County and New York.
I’m a fourth generation dairy and crop farmer and I’d love for our farm to be transferred to the fifth generation. Diversification is a great way to make that happen. The U.S. lost nearly 20,000 licensed dairy farms in the last decade, a roughly 30% decline according to the USDA, and New York lost over 300 in 2019 alone, bringing the number down to 3,880.
The chasm between those that are in agriculture and those that aren’t is widening – not geographically and maybe not even intentionally, but definitely intellectually. Why? Because it’s hard to be a farmer and because of regulation, commodity prices, personnel changes, unpredictable weather, equipment prices, and a general feeling that a loud, uninformed minority think we’re doing it all wrong. It gets to be too much at times. Nonetheless, tomorrow morning I’ll drive into the farm driveway and thank God for the opportunity… as long as I’ve had my coffee.
I’m so privileged to be part of a family and business that puts our love of family and our faith in Christ above all else. This won’t change here. I believe God has granted us this opportunity and therefore I will not use it to be mean to my neighbor, as hard as that can be at times. He gave me two ears and one mouth, so I’ll try to listen.
Listening to this point, if I may, hasn’t given me much in the way of substantive concerns. Most of it seems to stem from the fact that people don’t want to look at the solar panels. OK, now we’re at least being honest. Talking about spontaneous explosions and future brownfields, basic fear mongering, isn’t helpful. It doesn’t help us work through the actual issues.
I also firmly believe in property rights. This idea is fundamental in our county and in agriculture overall.
EDF Renewables has granted our town an opportunity to generate renewable electricity. This would bring stable income to towns and schools that could use those dollars, stabilizing taxes for everyone. I would simply ask that you take a look at it, educate yourself, ask good questions and try to keep an open mind. Stay tuned as I hope to be able to expand more on the benefits of harvesting sunshine in the future.
JEREMY VERRATTI, Gasport
