So, why the panic?
The answer lies in the ability to communicate around the globe virtually instantaneously. Another often-overlooked contributing factor is social media fanning the flames.
How dangerous is the coronavirus?
For those who have been infected, and families whose members have died due to the disease, it's a great tragedy. However, that can also be said for the annual flu.
We've had Black Death (plague), SARS, smallpox, Spanish influenza, bird flu, ebola, leprosy, polio, et cetera. There is no end to the horrible suffering of humanity due to these and other diseases throughout history.
Major diseases have been conquered and even eradicated due to the discovery of vaccines and the birth and growth of the field of immunology. Thus, we can say with assurance that coronavirus will also be conquered.
A glimmer of hope comes from Israel, where scientists are on the cusp of developing the first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, according to Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akonis. If all goes as planned, the vaccine could be ready and available in 90 days, according to a release (www.jpost.com, Feb. 17, 2020).
The most important source on life and death is the Bible. "The days of our years are three-score years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be four-score years, yet is their strength labour and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away." (Psalm 90:10). This means 70 to 80 years. The fact that each human being on planet Earth is subject to the eternal word of God, "it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment." (Hebrews 9:27).
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
